Conjuring Yahweh: Ezekiel, Sorcery & Psychedelics

What actually inspired Torah prophecies that were later stapled onto the Christian bible - what was the source of these visions that these Yahweh prophets were having? The answer may be surprising and leave you very concerned.
Pre-Nicene Perspective Videos
https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Pre-Nicene Twitter
https://twitter.com/PreNicene_TV
Featured Artist: Eugenia Loli
https://cargocollective.com/eugenialoli
Notes:
Produced By:
Pre-Nicene Christian Television