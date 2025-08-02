BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paul Preston Speaks On What Pastor Jack Hibbs Comments Were On AB 495, The Pedophile Bill To Traffic Children
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
776 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
279 views • 1 month ago

A crazy evil bill is in the works to be made into law by the California legislature and governor Newsom if they are successful with passing AB 495 into law.

This video is about the crazy evil law made for pedophiles and how to fight against such evil being perpetrated by the California state legislatures. The answer offered by pastor Jack Hibbs if AB 495 becomes law is the wrong choice but New California State is the right choice for fighting such evil and hopefully Jack Hibbs can join the efforts of New California State someday.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/pedophilia-ab495

Link to New California State website ---> https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

.


Keywords
californiachildrenrapeabuseeviltraffickinglawcorruptchildsexparentsslaverysacrificerightsnewsompedophilehumanschoolskidnappingyouthdestroyingtakingyoungviolatinglegislature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy