'WE WILL REMAIN AS LONG AS THE OLIVES AND FIG TREES GROW': Gazan's reject Trump's offer to 'temporarily' leave Gaza 'for 10-15 years' to remain steadfast on their land.
Many Gazans are displaced from other Palestinian villages, expelled from homes during the 1948 Nakba.
Source @IntelRepublic
