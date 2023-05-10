Biden Family Influence Peddling Scheme Revealed | GOP Oversight Presser

Rep. Byron Donalds describes the Biden family's influence-peddling scheme, the web of shell companies, and the millions that poured in from foreign nations while Joe Biden was Vice President:

"The Biden's associates created at least 16 companies while Joe Biden was Vice President. Now, the list is 20, and as we continue our investigation, that list is growing. To serve what purpose?

“There are 170 suspicious activity reports, 1000s of pages of bank records, 20 LLCs that the Biden family formed that got all kinds of money…” What business did they actually run? THAT is a REALLY good question!



And the purpose of all these companies being created is to conceal money that the Biden family has been gaining because Joe Biden has been sitting at the upper echelon of our politics for almost five decades...

Here's an example of what I mean, you have Rosemont Seneca Partners, Rosemont Seneca Advisers, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, RSP Holdings, RSTP II Alpha, RSTP II Bravo, Rosemont Seneca Thorton, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, and the list goes on. Cycling through this many companies serves no purpose... The only logical conclusion of a financial professional is that you are concealing money from either the IRS, credit agencies, or from other people in general...

It's interesting that the Department of Justice has been investigating Hunter Biden for quite some time, and we seem to never get anywhere. I wonder what's going on at the Department of Justice. The bottom line is there is no real business here. None.

Many in this room wanted to go down all the various schemes our colleagues from the other side of the aisle accused the former president of. To be very clear, the former president actually had a business... A very big business and legitimate business that everybody in this room cleary knows and can point to. Joe Biden has no business except for his position in politics, and it is the requirement of this committee to investigate that.

We are going to continue to do that, and we are going to let the facts speak for themselves."

@ByronDonaldshttps://twitter.com/i/status/1656299002487521281

