❗️ ‘A DICTATOR WITHOUT ELECTIONS, Zelensky better move fast, or he’s not going to have a country left' - Trump, Miami

❗️ ‘A DICTATOR WITHOUT ELECTIONS, Zelensky better move fast, or he’s not going to have a country left' — Trump
Trump's partial of long address to the FII Priority Summit in Miami this evening.
💬 “The only thing he was really good at was playing Joe Biden like a fiddle,” US President Donald Trump emphasized.
💬 “Maybe he wants to keep the gravy train going. I don't know what's the problem,” Trump said.