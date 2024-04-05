© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Parents of Hamas Hostage Blast Biden on MSNBC For Not Mentioning Captives In Phone Call: On day 182 of the hostages being captured, these parents are feeling 'Profound Trauma And Shock':