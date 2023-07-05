© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Video Is About The Advantages Of Voluntary Controlled Cold Exposure. From Best To Less Beneficial:1. swimming in cold water
2. cold showers
3. walking outside and being cold
Advantagers:
- more brown fat tissue (mitochondria, so higher calorie-usage)
- much more dopamine
- training in stress coping and more stimulation of the parasympathic system after the cold-exposure
- better mental acuity
- anti-inflammation after exercise (you can do cold-exposure up to 4 hours later), helps to diminish/prevent DOMS
- more testosteron
I also recommend this video, here a female medical doctor explains the advantages, she researched cold exposure for her PhD and she wrote a book about winterswimming which is popular in Denmark.
https://youtu.be/5udactTA5IY