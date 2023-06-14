James Comer: Biden Family 'shouldn't be near the White House'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. James Comer explains his subpoena for Hunter Biden's business partner and details the alleged Biden family corruption scandal on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html