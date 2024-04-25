3x National champion killed by VAXX poison induced heart attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REST IN PEACE Adrian LEHMANN. COUNTRY Switzerland. BORN 06 DEC 1989. ATHLETE CODE 14380581. Honours Summary 3x National champion.
https://worldathleticsDOTorg/athletes/switzerland/adrian-lehmann-14380581
###
Adrian Lehmann
"The setting reminded me a lot of 2016. After all, the marathon will be postponed this year, which gives us hopefully a better chance.ND
Maybe everyone will be vaccinated by the start and we can celebrate a huge sports festival...
#marathon #postponed #keeponrunning #backtotraining #newchance
📸 @ulfschiller"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/adrianlehmann42195/posts/pfbid032kUN6eATdPu2MLvygv524UYdFNU4EtEHDmg1TyH7636e9xkgHAHb1fuxrC64fQH9l
Mirrored - bootcamp