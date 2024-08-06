In the final hours of her search for a running mate, Harris narrowed in on two candidates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The stunning transformation of the 2024 presidential race will reach new heights Tuesday when Vice President Kamala Harris unveils her running mate after a sequence of events that left Republican nominee Donald Trump flailing. Harris is due to join her vice presidential pick at a rally in Philadelphia that will kick off a joint sprint across an electoral map.
