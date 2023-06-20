BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Global Exclusive: Bilderberg Whistleblower Exposes Globalists' Master Plan And How To Stop It
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
06/20/2023

Daniel Estulin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out the history behind the globalists' plan, where we are now during their world takeover, and ultimately how to stop them before it's too late.

------------------

Wrath of God to descend on New World Order

Many people, when they witness these prophecies coming to light, will panic and will be terrified in many instances. But there is no need to fear because this period will be short lived. And then will come the New Heaven and Earth where you will all live peaceful, long and blissful lives in union with Me.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/04/17/wrath-of-god-to-descend-on-new-world-order/







Keywords
daniel estulinglobal exclusivejoins alex jones live via skypehow to stop them before its too late
