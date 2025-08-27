BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Mental Health and Illness: The Nutrition Connection by Patrick Holford
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 weeks ago

Patrick Holford's book, "Mental Health and Illness: The Nutrition Connection," offers a revolutionary perspective on the profound link between nutrition and mental well-being, challenging conventional views on mental health. Holford argues that mental health is not merely the absence of illness but a state of thriving and resilience, heavily influenced by the nutrients we consume. He presents compelling evidence that our brains are constructed from the foods we eat, with deficiencies in key nutrients like zinc, magnesium, B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and even schizophrenia. Holford emphasizes the importance of a diet rich in whole foods, healthy fats and essential nutrients, while also advocating for the reduction of sugar and refined foods that can cause mood swings and energy slumps. He further explores the gut-brain axis, highlighting the role of probiotics and prebiotics in supporting mental health through a balanced gut microbiome. Holford's work is a call to action, urging readers to harness the power of nutrition to improve cognitive function, emotional stability and overall mental health, offering practical strategies for a healthier, more balanced life.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy