Little League | Little League Batter Hugs Pitcher Who Him In Head with Ball!!! An Interview with ​​Zay Jarvis (13 Years Old) & Austin Jarvis
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
7 views • 02/13/2023

Little League | Little League Batter Hugs Pitcher Who Him In Head with Ball!!! An Interview with ​​Zay Jarvis (13 Years Old) & Austin Jarvis

Learn More About Zay Jarvis HERE:
Website: www.JarvisSportsmanshipFoundation.com

Watch the Original Video from ABC7 Chicago HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INQa4LSzcuY

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

“He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” - Proverbs 13:20

