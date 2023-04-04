COVID 19 came from France, PROOF 100% with patents and Documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There was never a COVID pandemic. It was Marxist zionist jew psychological operation and monumental heist of all countries' wealth. It was a fear campaign to get the 5G activated Microsoft patented nano particles and HIV into your body and ultimately kill you. The fraud was promoted by the criminal communist jew owned MSM news networks