AI RECONSTRUCTS HITLER'S SPEECH 🎙 TO ENGLISH [EXTENDED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
2
181 views • 6 months ago

Support me on patreon.com/HistoryUnknown609 that will help a ton.


DISCLAIMER


Videos are posted strictly for educational purposes. We carefully select archived clips that do not contain hateful or harmful speech of any group, especially protected groups, or reference controversial or incendiary issues in any way, rather choosing clips that instead capture the historical context of each figure. We don't endorse or condone the words or actions of the historical figures that we post. We believe that by bringing history to life in this way, viewers can better understand and more effectively learn from history.


We're passionate about making history accessible to more people, and believe in our mission of moving towards a tomorrow of greater understanding of each other.


This video serves solely as an educational tool to provide insight into historical events. It does not endorse or promote hate speech, violence, or any form of discrimination. The translation of Hitler's speech to English is intended for educational purposes, allowing viewers to better understand the historical context and significance of the speech. We strongly condemn the ideologies and actions of individuals like Hitler and emphasize the importance of learning from history to prevent such atrocities from happening again. Viewer discretion is advised."



Extract from Adolf Hitler January 30, 1939


7 Months Before WW2



#history #historical #ai


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2R2Xeo8HX8

hidden historyadolf hitlermulti pronged offensiveai reconstruction7 months before ww2
