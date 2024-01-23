DeSantis' Presidential Hopes Dashed: Iowa Caucus Postmortem Points to Charisma, Abandonment, or Trump Base Resilience? | Bob & Eric Save America

Bob and Eric take a long hard look at the Iowa Caucus, specifically how the DeSantis Campaign failed to shock the world after their all-or-nothing approach to the nation's first primary.

Was it his lackluster charisma or his awkwardness? Was it his abandonment of Florida? Or was it the fact that the Trump base is impenetrable?

Either way, it is not looking good for anybody not named Trump to be the Republican Nominee for President.

Bob and Eric assess the failed DeSantis campaign and make recommendations for how DeSantis can preserve his political legacy and go on to serve in the future.