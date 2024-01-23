Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DeSantis' Presidential Hopes Dashed: Iowa Caucus Postmortem Points to Charisma, Abandonment, or Trump Base Resilience? | Bob & Eric Save America
channel image
Freedom First Network
20 Subscribers
5 views
Published a month ago

Bob and Eric take a long hard look at the Iowa Caucus, specifically how the DeSantis Campaign failed to shock the world after their all-or-nothing approach to the nation's first primary.

Was it his lackluster charisma or his awkwardness? Was it his abandonment of Florida? Or was it the fact that the Trump base is impenetrable?

Either way, it is not looking good for anybody not named Trump to be the Republican Nominee for President.

Bob and Eric assess the failed DeSantis campaign and make recommendations for how DeSantis can preserve his political legacy and go on to serve in the future.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdonald trumpmagaron desantisamerica firstgop primarieseric mathenybob dunlap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket