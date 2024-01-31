Create New Account
Where Demons Come From
Scott Stephens TV
Published a month ago

Jesus declared, “These signs shall follow them that believe: In My Name they shall cast out demons…” In this video, Scott dives into the Scriptures to show you exactly what demons are, where they come from, and how they gain entrance into people.  

 

 

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23

pedophiliademonsghostsgay marriagelesbianqueerbisexualtransgendernephilimparanormalspiritshybridshomosexualitypolygamyprostitutioncis-genderchimerascryptidsbestialitypolyamoryalien sexritual sex magicsex with angelssex with demonsdemigods

