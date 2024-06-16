Propaganda vs. Pragmatism: Can US ATACMS Clear the way for F-16 Warplanes in Ukraine?

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for June 16, 2024…



▪️Western media reports the shortcomings of both F-16s and French Mirage 2000-5 warplanes being transferred to Ukraine;



▪️Attempts by Ukraine to use ATACMS to "isolate" Crimea continue to fall far short of the required frequency and scale necessary to actually do so;



▪️Western media reports admit that Russia's large inventory of air defense systems will not run out any time soon despite Ukrainian claims of successfully targeting S-300 and S-400 systems across the battlefield;



▪️The idea of ATACMS clearing a path for F-16s to conduct strikes behind enemy lines is betrayed by the reality of even Ukraine's much more limited air defense capabilities still preventing Russian air power from operating freely across the whole of Ukraine;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/