Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider





Nov 1, 2018





How should we pray? What are we supposed to say to God? How do we align ourselves with God, with His purpose, and come into harmony with His will? In this episode of Discovering the Jewish Jesus, Rabbi Schneider shares the famous prayer that Jesus taught, The Lord's Prayer, and how it really does teach us how to pray. Prayer helps us align our will to God's will. Are your prayers selfish or selfless? Find out how to capture God's heart in your prayer life.





Series: Capturing God's Heart: Capture the Heart of God

Episode 4 of 5 - Our Father

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSNWg6byW5I