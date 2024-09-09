End Time Bible Prophecy Basics For These Last Hours Before the Rapture - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-09-08: Back To Bible Prophecy Basics " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD goes back to the simple basics of Bible prophecy with the hope that it will be received in this last hour before the pre-tribulation rapture.

.

10 KEY END TIMES BIBLE PROPHECIES:





1) Spiritual deception and delusion and confusion will be so pronounced and powerful - Scripture(s): Matthew 24:4, 2 Peter 2:1-2, 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12





2) The truth of and the knowledge about Bible prophecy will increase at the end - Scripture(s): Daniel 12:4, Isaiah 11:9, 1 Timothy 2:1-4





3) Israel would be reborn in 1-day (May 14, 1948), returning to her land and prosper - Scripture(s): Isaiah 66:8, Ezekiel 36-37, Luke 21:29-31





4) Allied nations led by Russia, Iran and Turkey invades Israel, to take their prosperity - Scripture(s): Ezekiel 38-39





5) Every nation on earth will have an intoxicating obsession with dividing Jerusalem - Scripture(s): Zechariah 12:1-3, Joel 3:1-3





6) The Antichrist will make better/stronger/greater a 7-Year covenant with Israel/many - Scripture(s): Daniel 9:27





7) 3 ½ years in, he will commit the abomination of desolation in the rebuilt temple - Scripture(s): Daniel 9:27, 2 Thessalonians 2:4





8) While they're all saying, "peace and security" sudden destruction comes upon them - Scripture(s): 1 Thessalonians 5:3





9) The 4th Empire (Industrial Revolution) centralizes an economy/government/religion - Scripture(s): Daniel 2:40-45, Revelation 3:16-18, 17-18





10) A world-wide bio-digital pharmaceutical verification system is in place to buy & sell - Scripture(s): Revelation 13:16-18, 18:23, 9:21, 16:1-2

.

REFERENCE LINK:

- YouTube video, Decentralized Medicine | Jack Kruse | Assembly 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcbuqQd57rY

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

BACKUP CHANNELS:

YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/

YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w

BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/

BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/

Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779

Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779

Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155

Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]

Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!