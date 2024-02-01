CBN News | Take Our Border Back Convoy': Trucker Group Converging on Eagle Pass, Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - The government of Texas is in a standoff with the Biden administration over its border policies, and now, some Americans are heading south to show their support for the Lone Star State.

A convoy of truckers is demanding a change in U.S. policy. They argue the federal government is making it harder for Texas to protect its border while making it easier on migrants headed for the U.S.

In addition, the United Nations and NGOs are aiding migrants heading to the U.S. border, and that's also causing concern with some U.S. lawmakers who argue U.S. taxpayers should not be helping to fund their journeys.





