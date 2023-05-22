BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Progressivism Strips Personal Freedoms, Erodes Morality, and Enslaves Warns David Horowitz
“The radical left’s chief skill is character assassination,” says David Horowitz. David is the bestselling author of many books, including Dark Agenda and Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last. He is also the founder of The David Horowitz Freedom Center. He explains why he left progressivism behind and underlines the crucial role that Judeo-Christian Americans have played in preserving our freedoms. The Bible teaches that the root cause of all of society’s problems is us, which is a humility that no leftist will ever have, he points out. David also talks about the illegal and unconstitutional attack on American liberty at the behest of the Biden administration, as well as the rampant fascism that has taken over our institutions.



TAKEAWAYS


Be willing to organize and defend your kids’ rights as well as YOUR rights as their parents


Democrats and leftist progressives don’t recognize individuals - they only define people by skin color, gender, and other labels


The delusion of progressivism is rooted in a desire to be like God, which dates back to the lie of the serpent in the Garden of Eden


You are the guardian of your child’s spiritual development - not the state



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Dark Agenda Book: https://amzn.to/41JuTM4


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID HOROWITZ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Horowitz39 


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOROWITZ FREEDOM CENTER

Website: https://www.horowitzfreedomcenter.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horowitzfreedomcenter 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HorowitzCenter 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
christianityfreedomsfascismjudaismenslavementdavid horowitztina griffincounter culture mom showprogressivism strips personal freedomserodes morality
