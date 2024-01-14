Jennifer Santelle & Shepu Shuki: Got nowhere else to go...? Here we are!
31 views
•
Published a month ago
•
Keywords
mandela effectpredictive programmingthe ripple effectmeltologythe melted truththetruthseeker69tts69ceiling fan manleave the world behindinverted peace symbolmaya trainpantson thegroundscary space newssecret rock door
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos