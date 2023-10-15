BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Funny Dog Clothes Dogs Cosplay Costume
BarqatLine
BarqatLine
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 10/15/2023

Product Description:Item Type:Pet Cosplay Costume
Material:Polyester Cotton
Color:As the picture
Target Audience:Dogs
Feature:Durable

1. Made of high-quality material, it is soft and comfortable, skin-friendly and healthy for the pet.
2. With the exquisite craft, it is durable and wear-resistant, having a long service life.
3. The outfit is designed with the stuffed body and arms and adopts the long sleeve design. There are 2 strings that you can use them to fix to wear for your dogs.
4. The foam imitating cutter is easy to attach to and remove from the outfit.
5. The wig hat is designed with ear holes to make the dog feel comfortable and the elastic strings to keep the firm.
 

Buy Now 

Keywords
dogpetpetlover
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy