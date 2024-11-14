Steve Bannon: Just like Roman Senator Cato would end every speech by saying "Carthage must be destroyed", taking down the CCP must be paramount in our mind!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-gmViizbNc
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Bannon: Thank every citizen of the New Federal State of China and every fellow fighter of the Whistleblowers’ Movement for the efforts you made! We are celebrating not only the second anniversary of the founding of the New Federal State of China, but also the rise of the New China and the New Chinese. Just like Roman Senator Cato would end every speech by saying "Carthage must be destroyed", taking down the CCP must be paramount in our mind!