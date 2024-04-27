Even Klaus Schwab WOULDN'T do this! U.N. Planetary Emergency COMING! Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists are about to meet this fall to plan a “Technocratic Takeover.” That is what our guest Derrick Broze calls the upcoming United Nations Meeting called “Summit of the Future” where nations will sign the so-called “Pact for the Future." It is expected to declare a “planetary emergency.” We don't like the sound of any of that! Broze is an independent journalist who writes for TheConsciousResistance.com and he joins us to discuss this.