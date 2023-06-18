Whoa whoa whoa! ~ PSYOP ~ Proof ~ directly from PDJT. 🚨🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devolution Power Hour clip:
President Donald Trump said in a speech this week -
For seven years, we have been under attack by the same weaponized agencies running a psychological warfare operation against the American people.
The clip from Trump's speech is just unreal. Still can't believe he directly said this.
https://rumble.com/v2u3im6-devolution-power-hour-153-featuring-burning-bright-and-just-human-1030-pm-e.html?mref=nmtun&mc=4m0ok