3/22/2024 Headline News with Michelle Svensson and Scott Kesterson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
Visit the custom landing page here: https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks