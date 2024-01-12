YEMEN - Ansar Allah Launching Ballistic Missiles - According to them, they Launched just 7 minutes after the first "Coalition" Strikes Hit Yemen - part 4

Ansar Allah (Houthi Yemen) launching ballistic missiles. According to them, they launched just 7 minutes after the first "coalition" strikes hit Yemen.

The US/UK have not yet reported on countering any missile threats.

The Pentagon denied to RIA Novosti reports that a warship and the US embassy in Iraq were attacked in response to strikes on Houthi targets.



UK PM Rishi Sunak:

We urge the Houthis to stop their attacks and take

steps to de-escalate.

Despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis continued their attacks in the Red Sea.

Houthi attacks targeted British and USA warships.

Houthi attacks have caused major disruption to a vital trade route and raised commodity prices.

The British Navy will continue its patrols in the Red Sea as part of the multinational operation to deter the Houthis

Abdul Salam Jahaf, a member of the Yemeni Parliament and a member of the Yemeni Security and Defense Committee, in response to Rishi Sunak's statement urging Ansar Allah to stop hostilities in the Red Sea.Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting following the strikes by the US and its allies in Yemen.

US Secretary of Defense:

US and British forces launched strikes against positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis.

The strikes came in response to the illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthis attacks.

British "Eurofighter Typhoon" fighter jets that carried out strikes on Yemen took off from RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

