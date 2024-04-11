© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Naomi Wolf was one of the most famous liberal intellectuals in America.
Then she questioned lockdowns and the ’rona vax.
It’s pretty amazing what happened next.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-naomi-wolf-covid-mandates/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1778543551342874992