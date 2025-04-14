GAZA Crisis: Dr. Sam Attar, Chicago surgeon, reports Israeli airstrikes destroyed key units at Baptist Al-Ahli Hospital, last functioning hospital in Gaza City

Adding: Israel blocks 90% of West Bank’s 50K Christians from Jerusalem for Palm Sunday, reports indicate

Only 35-40 patients remain as staff assess if it can stay open. #Gaza

Gaza Crisis: Dr. Sam Attar, Chicago surgeon, reports Israeli airstrikes destroyed key units at Al-Ahli Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza City, forcing 200+ to evacuate

