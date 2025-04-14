GAZA Crisis: Dr. Sam Attar, Chicago surgeon, reports Israeli airstrikes destroyed key units at Baptist Al-Ahli Hospital, last functioning hospital in Gaza City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Crisis: Dr. Sam Attar, Chicago surgeon, reports Israeli airstrikes destroyed key units at Al-Ahli Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza City, forcing 200+ to evacuate
Only 35-40 patients remain as staff assess if it can stay open. #Gaza
Adding: Israel blocks 90% of West Bank’s 50K Christians from Jerusalem for Palm Sunday, reports indicate
Drop Site News writes that only 6,000 got permits amid tight military restrictions.