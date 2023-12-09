Ep. 47: Gonzalo Lira

Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky.

Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here.

The media agree.

Here’s a statement from his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr.





Tucker On Xwitter | 9 December 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1733581286256607619