Ep. 47: Gonzalo Lira

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky.
Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here.
The media agree.
Here’s a statement from his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr.
Tucker On Xwitter | 9 December 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1733581286256607619