BrightLearn - Shadow Government by Tom Engelhardt

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the United States underwent a dramatic expansion of its national security apparatus, forming what author Tom Engelhardt dubs a "shadow government" and "global security state." This entity, operating largely beyond public scrutiny, has redefined U.S. security practices, prioritizing secrecy, surveillance and military action over transparency and civil liberties. Engelhardt warns that the national security state has amassed trillion-dollar budgets, created new security agencies and covert programs and embedded itself deeply into global politics. Its influence has reshaped national security language, institutionalizing secrecy and conflating dissent with disloyalty. As a cultural force, the NSS challenges democratic principles, urging citizens to demand accountability and transparency to preserve the rule of law.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.