🚨 BREAKING🚨 ''RELEASE THE VIRUSES ONCE TRUMP IS SWORN IN'' ☤ [ #HOTEZTHEKILLER]

🚨#BREAKING: "RELEASE THE VIRUSES ONCE TRUMP IS SWORN IN"





⚠️Vaccine researcher says multiple viruses will be unleashed on America the day after Trump takes office





“Big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st.”





Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1864412474633551986





Thumbnail: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/27/delta-variant-third-covid-shot-may-be-way-around-masking-says-dr-peter-hotez-.html





How do different types of "Vie-Russes" know how and when to release itself, all on the same date, January 21, 2025?





Did they fly out to a meeting in a secret location to discuss specifics?





According to this Flip Flop Fauci Frankesteinic Kevorkian MoFo, the "Vie-Russes" will be traveling by Birds, Bats, Cattles and Mosquitos etc. All on the same date, January 21, 2025?





Do these Sick Evil Bastards really think Americans are too stupid to see their Premeditated Bio-Engineered Planned Scam-demic part 2?





https://x.com/DiamondandSilk/status/1865299788054348198





INOC'ULATE, verb transitive [Latin inoculo; in and occulus, the eye.]





1. To bud; to insert the bud of a tree or plant in another tree or plant, for the purpose of growth on the new stock. All sorts of stone fruit, apples, pears, etc. may be inoculated. We inoculate the stock with a foreign bud.





2. To communicate a disease to a person by inserting infectious matter in his skin or flesh; as, to inoculate a person with the matter of small pox or cow pox. When the latter disease is communicated, it is called vaccination.





INOC'ULATE, verb intransitive To propagate by budding; to practice inoculation. The time to inoculate is when the buds are formed at the extremities of the same year's shoot, indicating that the spring growth for that season is complete.





https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/inoculate





https://ground.news/article/dr-peter-hotez-a-vaccine-researcher-on-msnbc-outlined-the-infectious-disease-threats-that-president-elect-donald-trump-will-face-when-he-tak





StolenElectionNovella.com posted:





Baylor and Vanderbilt...Baylor and Vanderbilt. Ever notice it is the same TWO doctors out in front leading the mandatory vaccine parade? I have:

http://www.stolenelectionnovella.com/just-get-the-damn-vaccine-pr-by-baylor-and-vanderbilt.html