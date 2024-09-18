WEF Unveil Tech to Forcefully Rewire Conspiracy Theorist Brains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum has declared war on “dangerous” conspiracy theories, declaring that there is no place in society for non-mainstream “wrongthink” that threatens to disrupt the roll out of key planks of the globalist vision including Agenda 2030.
According to WEF-funded research scientists, so-called conspiracy theories about Covid mRNA vaccinations and the goals of the globalist elite including Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum must be scrubbed from the internet, and the perpetrators behind the conspiracies must be silenced.
This assault on free thought and independent research is troubling enough, but it’s the punishment for those who defy the globalists’ agenda that truly reveals them as transhumanist Nazis and eugenicists in disguise.
