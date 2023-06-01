You Are Your Own Rescuer-Grow Your Own Food To Avoid Spike Proteins/MRNA In Our Food Supply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is more info coming out about MRNA toxins being put in our food. Make a plan to grow your own as soon as practical. We are our own rescuers in this. Period. Also-ditch your smartphone. https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/06/kimdotcom-ditch-your-iphone/