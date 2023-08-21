Canadian fires 'extraordinarily serious,' Justin Trudeau says

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reuters
August 21, 2023
Canada is sending the military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as the western province deals with flames that have led to evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people https://reut.rs/3P3c5TR
Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/
#wildfire #JustinTrudeau #BritishColumbia #Canada #News #Reuters #newsfeed
Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.
Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/
Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters
Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nRzBUR8LCs