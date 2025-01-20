BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Recounting Father’s Heroic Stand Against Communism as Political Leader - Ginny Dent Brant
Counter Culture Mom
7 months ago


Ginny Dent Brant grew up in the halls of power in Washington, D.C., where her father, Harry Dent, served three presidents and a very powerful senator. Because of her upbringing, she is well acquainted with the difference between American freedom and tyrannical communism. Her father also helped the underground churches in Romania plant on the surface after intense persecution. Harry helped the newly elected president of Romania after communism to bring the country to freedom. Ginny is an educator, counselor, speaker, wife, and mother. She is also the author of Finding True Freedom: From the White House to the World. She talks about the high calling of public service and the damage communism - in every form - can do to freedom. Many red flags of how deep communism has penetrated America is also given.



TAKEAWAYS


Public service is for the benefit of the American people, not for the benefit of one’s self


The Romanian leaders told Harry Dent that our president and Churchill gave them to Joseph Stalin on a “paper napkin”


Our leaders should ask God for forgiveness for America’s sins


Most of our media parrots governmental talking points - a sign of communism



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Yuri Bezmenov’s Warning to America video: https://bit.ly/3DL418d

Finding True Freedom book: https://amzn.to/4hh8Yno

Romania’s Revolution video: https://bit.ly/3Wlf7Hb


🔗 CONNECT WITH GINNY DENT BRANT

Website: https://www.ginnybrant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ginny.d.brant

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ginnybrant


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
freedomcommunismwashingtonromaniajoseph stalinpolitical leaderginny dent brantchurchhill
