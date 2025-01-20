Recounting Father’s Heroic Stand Against Communism as Political Leader - Ginny Dent Brant





Ginny Dent Brant grew up in the halls of power in Washington, D.C., where her father, Harry Dent, served three presidents and a very powerful senator. Because of her upbringing, she is well acquainted with the difference between American freedom and tyrannical communism. Her father also helped the underground churches in Romania plant on the surface after intense persecution. Harry helped the newly elected president of Romania after communism to bring the country to freedom. Ginny is an educator, counselor, speaker, wife, and mother. She is also the author of Finding True Freedom: From the White House to the World. She talks about the high calling of public service and the damage communism - in every form - can do to freedom. Many red flags of how deep communism has penetrated America is also given.









TAKEAWAYS





Public service is for the benefit of the American people, not for the benefit of one’s self





The Romanian leaders told Harry Dent that our president and Churchill gave them to Joseph Stalin on a “paper napkin”





Our leaders should ask God for forgiveness for America’s sins





Most of our media parrots governmental talking points - a sign of communism









