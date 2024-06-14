© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Sniper and Artillery Faction Team Up to Carry out Complex Mission on Zionist Combatants
A complex operation carried out by the Al-Quds Brigades, with the participation of Mujahideen artillery and sniper weapons, southeast of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City. 2024/06/09
