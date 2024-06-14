Al-Quds Sniper and Artillery Faction Team Up to Carry out Complex Mission on Zionist Combatants

A complex operation carried out by the Al-Quds Brigades, with the participation of Mujahideen artillery and sniper weapons, southeast of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City. 2024/06/09

