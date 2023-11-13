Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 13, 2023 - Israel and Lebanon ESCALATE kinetic exchanges as U.S. seeks to PROVOKE IRAN into WAR

0:00 Russia vs Hamas

1:15 Israel

2:13 Australia

10:00 Escalation

11:50 BRICS Internet

51:40 Interview with John Moore





- Australia's shipping ports SHUT DOWN due to "cyber incident" that could last for days

- Al Jazeera claims 88 Israeli military vehicles have been destroyed by #Hamas

- #Russia suggests launching a "BRICS internet" that runs parallel to the current 'net

- Massive grain supply partnership announced between #Russia and #China

- Russia says western economic sanctions have been EASY to handle, actually made Russia stronger

- #Gaza found to be sitting on top of a FORTUNE in natural gas and barrels of oil

- Al-Qassam brigade in #Lebanon takes credit for missile strikes in "occupied Palestine" (Israel)

- Israel launches drone strike on Lebanon, 40km inside the border

- Israel's war cabinet demands immediate action against #Hezbollah

- French-Israeli lawyer says all Palestinian CHILDREN must be killed

- IDF snipers shoot anyone trying to leave the Al-Shifa hospital

- Atrocities are designed to PROVOKE military response from Iran and Turkey

- The U.S. needs a justification for a much LARGER (nuclear) war

- The U.S. empire approaches collapse and its leaders need a catastrophe to bury evidence of their own crimes

- Full interview with John Moore, The Liberty Man





