BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤰🏋️♀️ Exercise in Pregnancy: Truth vs. Misconceptions! 💪👶
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 4 months ago

🤔 Can Exercise During Pregnancy Be Dangerous? Or Is That Just A Myth We’ve Been Told For Years? 🤯


👩🤝 In this episode with Gina Conley an experienced birth doula and founder of MamasteFit, we’re breaking down the truth vs. misconceptions about prenatal exercise—and what every mama-to-be should know before skipping that workout. 🤰🏋️♀️


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/57w2ue9u


She explains :


✅ No, it doesn’t cause miscarriage

✅ No, it won’t trigger preterm labor

✅ And nope—it won’t make your baby too small!


In fact, regular exercise during pregnancy can:


🧠 Boost mental health & mood

💉 Reduce risk of gestational diabetes

🩺 Lower the chance of high blood pressure

📉 Cut pregnancy complications by up to 40%!


✨Whether you’re expecting or planning, this episode is your go-to guide for safe, empowering prenatal movement.


🎧 Tap the link in bio or description to listen now and move with confidence! 📎👆

Keywords
prenatal fitnessmindful motherhoodpregnancy wellness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy