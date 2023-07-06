Cannabis Jimmy calls out the most corrupt Criminal in Congress for inciting riots when BLM was burning down our cities She could probably win a hot dog eating contest with a big mouth like that

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This lady needs to be held accountable for her crimes. Now if this tyranny in the US is getting to you, why don't you come to Medellin Colombia and chill for a few days ? My son and I are from Newport Beach California and we would be your hosts. We own and operate a Luxury Rustic Ben and Breakfast here in town:
www. medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com