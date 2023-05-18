AIDS And The AZT Scandal -- Anthony Fauci's pre-run for Cov-ID

Cov-ID wasn't Anthony Fauci's first shot at global depopulation. We will all remember the claims that HIV causes AIDS, which in this documentary is shown to be another lie, conjured by globalist Big Pharma. HIV = AIDS was globalist crime syndicate serving criminal Fauci's first depopulation rodeo, and after failing there, we have all experienced a repeat of most everything that happened before, in the past 3 years.

As Fauci himself told The Guardian in 2020, “My career and my identity has really been defined by HIV.”

In this 1996 documentary we learn about AZT and how the so called HIV = Aids epidemic really came about, and the role that Fauci played in this one too.

On a cold January day in 1987, inside one of the brightly-lit meeting rooms of the monstrous FDA building, a panel of 11 top AIDS doctors pondered a very difficult decision. They had been asked by the FDA to consider giving lightning-quick approval to a highly toxic drug about which there was very little information. Clinically called Zidovudine, but nicknamed AZT after its components, the drug was said to have shown a dramatic effect on the survival of AIDS patients. The study that had brought the panel together had set the medical community abuzz. It was the first flicker of hope — people were dying much faster on the placebo than on the drug.

But there were tremendous concerns about the new drug. It had actually been developed a quarter of a century earlier as a cancer chemotherapy, but was shelved and forgotten because it was so toxic, very expensive to produce, and totally ineffective against cancer. Powerful, but unspecific, the drug was not selective in its cell destruction.