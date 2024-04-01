⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(1 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces in cooperation with Operational-Tactical Aviation engaged manpower and hardware of AFU 60th mechanised and 4th tank brigades close to Yampolovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of AFU 31st mechanised and 92nd assault brigades near Konstantinovka and Novodmitrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 510 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and 27 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two multiple launch rocket systems, six self-propelled artillery systems, including three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were eliminated. Eleven AFU ammunition depots were also destroyed.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more favourable lines, and inflicted losses on units of AFU 47th mechanised, 59th mechanised infantry, 68th jaeger, and 25th airborne brigades close to Pervomayskoye, Berdichi, Tonenkoye, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counterattacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Leninskoye and Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made M119 gun were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 102nd and 108th territorial defence brigades close to Komsomolskoye, Malinovka (Zaporozhye region), and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses were more than 120 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.In addition, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launcher, as well as one ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 35th marine, 128th territorial defence brigades near Novotyaginka (Kherson region) and Dobraya Nadiya (Dnepropetrovsk region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one radar guidance post, one battle command vehicle, and two S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers. In addition, one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries was hit near Kharkov region, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 138 areas.



Russian air defence systems have shot down one Su-27 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force close to Rayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

228 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, four HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and one U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bomb have been intercepted during the day.



📊 In total, 581 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 18,179 unmanned aerial vehicles, 495 air defence missile systems, 15,670 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,261 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,611 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well 20,476 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.