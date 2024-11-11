Nine Core Qualities to Teach Our Kids for Developing Healthy Relationships - Billie Jauss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building solid relationships can often be difficult and almost always time consuming. It can even be a bit scary to go deeper with someone and allow ourselves to be vulnerable. Thankfully, we have tools we can use to foster healthy relationships, and it is those key elements that Billie Jauss loves to help others develop. Billie is the author of Baseball Family: Nine Core Qualities for Developing Healthy Relationships. She is also a speaker and podcast host, and with years of experience with baseball, homeschooling, and parenting, she’s got a plethora of tips about how to grow healthy friendships with those around us. The number one way to teach our children about having healthy relationships? Show love and demonstrate it in our own lives, she says.
TAKEAWAYS
We’re supposed to love one another - that’s a direct calling from God’s word
There are four types of relationships we will usually encounter: social circles, accidental acquaintances, kindred spirits, and forever families
Pay attention to what your friends need and don’t hesitate to reach out
Strive to be an inclusive friend - one who goes above and beyond to reach out to others and include them
