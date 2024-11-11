BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nine Core Qualities to Teach Our Kids for Developing Healthy Relationships - Billie Jauss
Counter Culture Mom
Building solid relationships can often be difficult and almost always time consuming. It can even be a bit scary to go deeper with someone and allow ourselves to be vulnerable. Thankfully, we have tools we can use to foster healthy relationships, and it is those key elements that Billie Jauss loves to help others develop. Billie is the author of Baseball Family: Nine Core Qualities for Developing Healthy Relationships. She is also a speaker and podcast host, and with years of experience with baseball, homeschooling, and parenting, she’s got a plethora of tips about how to grow healthy friendships with those around us. The number one way to teach our children about having healthy relationships? Show love and demonstrate it in our own lives, she says.



TAKEAWAYS


We’re supposed to love one another - that’s a direct calling from God’s word


There are four types of relationships we will usually encounter: social circles, accidental acquaintances, kindred spirits, and forever families


Pay attention to what your friends need and don’t hesitate to reach out


Strive to be an inclusive friend - one who goes above and beyond to reach out to others and include them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h

Baseball Family book: https://amzn.to/4ejpTUz

Hagmann Report podcast: https://bit.ly/3TYqV0W

Hurricane Helene NBC News: https://bit.ly/3XVPAV9


🔗 CONNECT WITH BILLIE JAUSS

Website: https://www.billiejauss.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billiejaussauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/billie_jauss/

X: https://x.com/billiejauss

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4hEblC4


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


jesushomeschoolingrelationshipshealthyfriendshiptina griffincounter culture mom showrelationalbillie jaussbaseball family
