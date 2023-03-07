BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
School CAUGHT PEDDLING PORN On CHILDREN! 11 Year Old Middle Schooler EXPOSES EVIL School’s GROOMER AGENDA
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
155 views • 03/07/2023

Stew Peters Show


March 6, 2023


Groomer schools are brainwashing children with LGBT propaganda.

Adam and Knox Zajac join Stew to detail how their school library is full of sexually explicit books.

The Left is trying to normalize all kinds of depraved behavior and renaming pedophiles “minor attracted persons”.

The people responsible for putting these books into the libraries are molesters who should be arrested and prosecuted.

It’s common sense.

Pornography does not belong in schools!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c0330-school-caught-peddling-porn-on-children-11-yr-old-middle-schooler-exposes-e.html


Keywords
childrenschoolpropagandalifelgbtpedophilesculturebrainwashingthe leftpornmiddle schoolmolestersnormalizegroomerstew petersexposing evilminor attracted personsschool librarysexually explicit booksadam zajacdebraved behavior
