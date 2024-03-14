CHP Talks: Andrew DeBartolo—Politics in the Pulpit!

March 14, 2024: My guest this week is Andrew DeBartolo, Director of Operations at Liberty Coalition Canada. Andrew shares with us the mission and vision of LCC and tells us about an exciting 1-day conference they are planning to be held on three different dates in three different cities; the conference is called Politics in the Pulpit and will help attendees develop a better understanding of the role of the church in setting political and societal objectives for the nation and will also help folks with the practical tools to engage properly in both spheres: the church and the public square.

Learn more about Liberty Coalition and consider registering for the conference (details on the home page) at: https://libertycoalitioncanada.com/politicsinthepulpit/

Contact Andrew directly at: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada







CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/