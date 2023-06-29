BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: LGBT crazies are coming for your children through California’s child kidnapping law
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
29 views • 06/29/2023
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters.


California is trying to pass a law that would lay a foundation to make child kidnapping legal. Erin Friday, the cofounder of Our Duty, joins Stew to talk about California’s new anti-family law and how you can protect your children from the LGBT.

At gay pride parades the LGBT chant “We are coming for your children.” California bill AB 957 would declare that “affirming” a child’s “chosen” gender is part of a parents’ duties.
At the age of 10, Erin Friday’s daughter began to say she was “trans” after a sex-ed class was used to foist transgender propaganda on her. All five of her daughter's friends claimed they had new genders after taking the sex education class.

An organization called Health Connect was contracted as a third party by the school to indoctrinate the children with this pagan sex religion. This indoctrination isn’t just going on in California but it’s in every state across the country.

The teachers are being trained to hide perverted material from parents. Parents could also run for the school board and get rid of LGBT agenda. All across the country parents are losing custody of their children because they believe in biological reality and are rejecting pronoun dogma.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
californiafathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuanwolgbtyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comfortercoming for your children
