Blood Vessels In Her Eyes Burst After Israeli Tank Ran Over Her 3-4 Times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
13-year-old Palestinian Amina Ghanem describes how an Israeli tank drove over and crushed their tin-roofed home in Gaza, trapping her under the collapsed roof for hours alongside her family members.
The attack killed her father and sister, and left Amina suffering from burst blood vessels in both her eyes.
MIRRORED from https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iY8enIR2eKI