「ニュルンベルク」の軍事法廷の判決シーンがTruth に投稿されました
w₊w₊w＝?
w₊w₊w＝?
34 followers
0
60 views • 10/04/2023

◆311万5174人【23年9月26日首相官邸発表】

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm42818055

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

【特例承認】マウスのみで人間での治験は行っていません（厚労省HP）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKRJBHuZZQY&t=3s

【インフォームドコンセント】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp446gDCg24

【遺伝子配列の最後 / 1番下部/AAAAAAAAAA･･････】

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947.3

.gov(ドット ガヴ)は、スポンサー付きトップレベルドメイン（sTLD）の一つで、アメリカ合衆国の連邦政府と地方行政機関が使用している。 このドメインは1985年1月の設立当初からのトップレベルドメインのひとつである。

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T6QFnycTp8

コロナワクチン投与で医師が死刑執行

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm41476830




cdcpcrebs
