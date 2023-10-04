「ニュルンベルク」の軍事法廷の判決シーンがTruth に投稿されました

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
◆311万5174人【23年9月26日首相官邸発表】
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm42818055
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【特例承認】マウスのみで人間での治験は行っていません（厚労省HP）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKRJBHuZZQY&t=3s
【インフォームドコンセント】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp446gDCg24
【遺伝子配列の最後 / 1番下部/AAAAAAAAAA･･････】
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947.3
.gov(ドット ガヴ)は、スポンサー付きトップレベルドメイン（sTLD）の一つで、アメリカ合衆国の連邦政府と地方行政機関が使用している。 このドメインは1985年1月の設立当初からのトップレベルドメインのひとつである。
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T6QFnycTp8
コロナワクチン投与で医師が死刑執行
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm41476830